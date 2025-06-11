Live: Jetstar Asia says 'really high cost increases' in Singapore affected business

SINGAPORE: Jetstar Asia will cease operations at the end of July, affecting more than 500 employees in Singapore and 16 regional routes.

This marks an end to over two decades of air travel under the Singapore-based budget airline, whose parent company is Qantas Group.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (Jun 11), Jetstar Group CEO Stephanie Tully said the airline has seen "really high cost increases" at its Singapore base, including rises in fuel, airport fees and ground handling charges.

Follow live updates: