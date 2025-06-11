Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore live

Live: Jetstar Asia says 'really high cost increases' in Singapore affected business
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

live Singapore

Live: Jetstar Asia says 'really high cost increases' in Singapore affected business

The airline will cease operations on Jul 31 and will continue flights for the next seven weeks.

Live: Jetstar Asia says 'really high cost increases' in Singapore affected business

Jetstar planes on the tarmac at Chang Airport in Singapore on Sep 23, 2018. (Photo: iStock)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

11 Jun 2025 09:30AM (Updated: 11 Jun 2025 04:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Jetstar Asia will cease operations at the end of July, affecting more than 500 employees in Singapore and 16 regional routes.

This marks an end to over two decades of air travel under the Singapore-based budget airline, whose parent company is Qantas Group.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (Jun 11), Jetstar Group CEO Stephanie Tully said the airline has seen "really high cost increases" at its Singapore base, including rises in fuel, airport fees and ground handling charges.

Follow live updates:

Source: CNA/gs

Related Topics

aviation Jetstar Asia Qantas
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement