FAQ: What Jetstar Asia customers need to know about the airline's upcoming closure

SINGAPORE: With Jetstar Asia set to cease operations on Jul 31, what happens if you have a booking, a voucher or a membership?

The Singapore-based budget airline, which is owned by Australia's Qantas, operates 16 intra-Asia routes that will be affected by the closure.

What do I do if I have a booking to fly after Jul 31?

The airline will contact you directly with the option of a full cash refund. It will reach customers through the email address provided when the booking was made.

Customers who booked through a travel agent or another airline should contact them instead of Jetstar Asia.

Some customers may be offered seats on an alternative flight offered by Qantas-owned airlines, depending on what is available. The company said customers with connecting flights to or from Australia, and those traveling between Singapore and Bali, Manila and Osaka may be offered alternative flights.

The closure of Jetstar Asia does not affect flights operated by Jetstar Airways or Jetstar Japan. Jetstar Airways has flights between Australia and Southeast Asia.

Jetstar Asia currently operates flights between Singapore and destinations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, China, Sri Lanka, Japan and Australia.

I have a Jetstar Asia flight before Jul 31. Will the flight still happen?

That depends on whether the flight is affected by Jetstar Asia's "progressively reduced schedule" ahead of the closure. The airline will notify customers or their travel agents if the flight is affected by the closure.

Those who have an active booking with Jetstar Asia can get the latest information through the airline's travel alert page.

I don't want to take my Jetstar Asia flight anymore. Can I do that?

The airline said it will offer "increased flexibility" for their customers before the closure. The latest schedule updates and travel advice will also be on Jetstar Asia's travel alert page.

Can I get a refund for my Jetstar voucher?

Yes, if you have a voucher related to Jetstar Asia travel. The airline will contact you in August to convert the voucher balance into a monetary refund.

However, vouchers that expired before the closure announcement on Jun 11 are not eligible for refunds.

If you used a voucher to make a booking within the last 18 months, the airline will automatically refund the amount to the card used for payment where possible. It will then inform you via email when the refund is completed.

For all other bookings, the airline will contact customers with further instructions. "We will never ask you to provide us your credit card information," said Jetstar.

If separate vouchers were issued for each passenger, the airline will email the person who made the booking to coordinate refunds for each voucher.

Those who used vouchers for bookings through travel agents or third party sites will be contacted either by the airline or by the travel agent.

I'm a Club Jetstar member. What happens to my membership?

The membership will be cancelled, and the annual fee will be refunded for all Singapore-based Club Jetstar members.

The refunds will be processed from August, and will be refunded to the card used to purchase the membership.

If that is not possible, the airline will email you with further instructions. Memberships that expired before Jun 11 will not be refunded.

I'm flying on a Jetstar Asia partner airline. Will the flight still happen?

The partner airline will contact you about alternative arrangements if your flight will be affected, just as Jetstar will inform you if your Jetstar Asia flight is impacted.

Partner airlines refer to airlines that Jetstar Asia works with. In such cases, customers book through Jetstar Asia but fly on a different airline.

I booked my flight through a third-party website or travel agent. Who will contact me?

If Jetstar has your contact information, the airline will contact you. If not, the travel agent will contact you.