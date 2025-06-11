Some Jetstar Asia customers confused, frustrated by poor communication after closure announcement

SINGAPORE: When Mr Daniel, 25, first heard that Jetstar Asia would cease operations on Jul 31, he thought that his two planned trips with the airline would not be affected.

He had booked flights to Bangkok in early July and Okinawa in late July, and did not realise the airline said it would operate with a “progressively reduced schedule” before closing permanently.

He and 10 friends are heading to the Thai capital for a graduation trip and have already booked accommodation that cannot be refunded.

On Wednesday (Jun 11) morning, he received an email saying his flight was cancelled, so he made plans to book a different flight to Bangkok.

But a friend who was going on the trip with him called Jetstar Asia’s hotline, got through after 45 minutes and was told that the flight is still on.

“If it's a mass email kind of mistake, like they just sent it out (to everyone), then it will make sense. But for me, they included my specific booking reference,” said Mr Daniel, who did not want to give his full name.

“We were very confused … if it’s still on, then why was there a cancellation email?”

For now, Mr Daniel said he will hold off booking a new flight and hope that Jetstar Asia can provide more clarity.

He also feels that there is uncertainty over whether his flight to Okinawa might be cancelled, since it is unclear which flights would be cut from the airline’s schedule before it closes.

“I'm wondering, when would they tell me about it? Or how late would they tell me about it?”

Jetstar Asia is the only airline that flies directly from Singapore to Okinawa.

“It would help if Jetstar said okay, we will inform all of you by this certain timing, what flights are being cancelled and what flights are still on,” he said.