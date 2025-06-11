Jetstar Asia closure could lead to higher fares for regional flights, say analysts

SINGAPORE: Jetstar Asia’s closure could result in higher fares for flights out of Singapore to popular destinations around the region, analysts told CNA.

The Singapore-based budget airline announced on Wednesday (Jun 11) that it will be ceasing operations on Jul 31 following rising supplier costs, higher airport fees and intensifying competition among low-cost carriers.

"In general, the slight reduction in capacity, coupled with the demand, could drive (fares) up," said Mr Alfred Chua, Asia air transport editor for aviation publication FlightGlobal.

"I expect this could happen on the metro cities' routes (such as) Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta, where they compete with other low-cost carriers."

Mr Joshua Ng, a director at Alton Aviation Consultancy, said: "I think what we'll see (is) that in the near term, there's going to be a likely price increase as some of these passengers that Jetstar Asia was supposed to fly are now going to fly on other airlines."

As more seats on other airlines are filled, prices will rise, he added.

But in the medium to longer term, airlines would assess their strategies and potentially increase their flight frequencies to the routes that Jetstar Asia used to operate. This would cause prices to return to where they were before, Mr Ng said.

"This will be a matter of supply and demand in the market, where the prices of tickets will eventually shake out," he added.