Changi Airport's T5 to create jobs, business opportunities for Singaporeans, says PM Wong at groundbreaking

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport's Terminal 5 (T5) is a "significant engineering undertaking" that will benefit both local businesses and jobseekers, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the groundbreaking ceremony of the mega project on Wednesday (May 14).

T5 will bring many more opportunities for Singaporeans, said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

The construction of the terminal itself will be "significant” and "complex", he said in a speech at the ceremony, which is held at the Changi East Site where T5 will be built.

"Our local businesses will have the opportunity to participate in this process, some already are involved in some of the ongoing work," he said.

The terminal - built on a plot of land about 20 per cent bigger than Toa Payoh - will have three different parts connected by automated people movers akin to the existing sky trains, while its location could pave the way for air-sea transfers via Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group will consolidate SIA and Scoot operations under one roof at T5 for better “operational synergies”, the group said separately on Wednesday.

The terminal will also be able to withstand extreme weather and climate change effects, and will be designed to deploy technology at scale.