SIA and Scoot flights to operate out of Changi Airport Terminal 5 when it opens

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot flights will operate from the new Terminal 5 at Changi Airport when it opens.

The new terminal will handle about 50 million passengers a year when its first phase opens in the mid-2030s, said Changi Airport Group (CAG) in a press release for the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday (May 14).

In a statement on Wednesday, Singapore Airlines Group said it will consolidate SIA and Scoot operations under one roof at the new terminal when it opens, “providing space for our future growth and enhancing operational synergies”.

The group will move out of Terminals 1, 2 and 3 when it relocates to Terminal 5.

In the meantime, SIA Group will "continue to invest in its existing operations" at the three terminals, the company said.

“We are committed to working closely with Changi Airport Group to ensure that Terminal 5 provides a world-class ground experience for customers when they arrive, depart, or transit through our home base,” it added.