500 retrenched Jetstar Asia staff to get four weeks' salary for every year of service

The Singapore Manual and Mercantile Workers' Union (SMMWU) said it was informed of the permanent closure of Jetstar Asia and has been working with the management.

It negotiated with the company to ensure that affected members and workers are "treated with care and receive fair compensation", said Mr Andy Lim, secretary-general of SMMWU.

The union added that it is dedicated to supporting members and workers through this difficult transition by providing job placement assistance, career advisory services and financial aid where necessary.

The Taskforce for Responsible Retrenchment and Employment Facilitation also said that it is working with Jetstar Asia and SMMWU to support the affected employees.

The task force comprises representatives from the Ministry of Manpower, Workforce Singapore, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

SMMWU and e2i are working with Jetstar Asia to provide job matching support for affected employees, the task force said.

It also noted the airline has worked closely with its union and has committed to providing a retrenchment package aligned with the Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment.

"Our priority is to help the affected employees with employment facilitation," the task force added.

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng confirmed in a Facebook post that NTUC, together with SMMWU, is working with its partners to help affected workers with job placement and career advisory support, particularly within the aviation and aerospace sectors.

He said that NTUC and e2i would be on-site at Changi Airport Terminal 1 from next week to provide direct forms of support, including career coaching, skills upgrading and employability assistance.

"We are exploring opportunities for Singapore Airlines Group, a unionised company, to match affected Jetstar Asia employees, including crew and corporate staff, to suitable roles where possible," said the NTUC secretary-general.

"The NTUC Aerospace and Aviation Cluster will work with (the) Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Changi Airport Group to identify opportunities for the affected employees as well."

Mr Ng added: "Our focus remains on doing all we can to help workers land on their feet and move forward with confidence. Transitions are never easy, but our workers will not go through this alone.