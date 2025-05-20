Shares of China's battery giant CATL soar over 13% in Hong Kong debut, in world's biggest IPO

HONG KONG: Shares of China battery giant CATL soared more than 13 per cent in its Hong Kong debut on Tuesday (May 20) after the company raised US$4.6 billion in what is said to be the world's biggest initial public offering this year.

A global leader in the sector, CATL produces more than a third of all electric vehicle (EV) batteries sold worldwide.

The firm has been buoyed by a rapid growth in China's domestic electric vehicle sector, and it now works with major brands including Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen.

It is already traded in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, and its plan for a secondary listing in Hong Kong was announced in December.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In morning trade its Hong Kong shares hit a high of HK$299.80 (US$38.4), up 13.7 per cent from its listing price of HK$263.00.

Founded in 2011 in the eastern Chinese city of Ningde, CATL, or Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Limited, has been aided by strong financial support from Beijing, which has sought in recent years to shore up domestic strength in certain strategic high-tech sectors.

It has also weathered a fierce price war in China's expansive EV sector that has put smaller firms under huge pressure to compete while remaining financially viable.