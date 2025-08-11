CATL says it has suspended mining operations at Yichun project

BEIJING :Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturing giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) said on Monday that it has suspended mining operations in the southern region of Yichun after a mining licence expired on August 9.

"We are handling the application for renewing the mining license as soon as possible in accordance with relevant regulations," the company said on an investors interactive platform without elaborating on the length of the production halt at the mine in Jiangxi province.

CATL has suspended production at the Jianxiawo lithium mine for at least three months, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

"Once approved, we will resume production," said CATL, adding that it will have little impact on the company's overall operation.

The most active lithium carbonate futures on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange surged by 8 per cent to hit the price limit up on Monday.