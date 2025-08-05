CFTC to allow listed spot crypto trading on registered exchanges

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday it would allow trading of spot crypto asset contracts that are listed on a futures exchange registered under the regulator.

The digital assets industry has seen progress under President Donald Trump's administration, as bills like the GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act have provided more regulatory certainty.

The commission will enable immediate trading of digital assets at the Federal level in coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission's "Project Crypto", CFTC acting chairman Caroline Pham said.

The CFTC invited stakeholders on how to list the spot crypto asset contracts in a designated market.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins outlined several pro-crypto initiatives last week, including directing staff to develop guidelines to determine when a crypto token qualifies as a security, and proposals for various disclosures and exemptions.

The two regulators' approach marks a significant victory for the crypto industry, which has long advocated for tailored regulations.

"Together, we will make America the crypto capital of the world," Pham said.