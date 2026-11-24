Nov 23 : The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission finalized permanent data-reporting rules for certain event contracts on Monday, aiming to strengthen oversight of prediction markets.

• The rule comes as prediction markets face growing regulatory scrutiny in the US, with questions over federal oversight and market integrity

• The final rule creates an alternative reporting framework for certain fully collateralised event contracts that have operated under CFTC staff no-action relief since 2017

• "The CFTC will no longer regulate market participants through a patchwork of no-action letters, which serve as band-aids for unworkable regulations. This final rule is an important step in future-proofing the regulatory framework for event contracts," Chairman Michael Selig said

• Under the new framework, reporting markets, futures commission merchants, clearing members and foreign brokers will report data under Parts 15-18 of CFTC regulations, instead of relying on reporting provisions spread across Parts 38, 39, 43 and 45

• The move follows other efforts by the regulator to strengthen federal oversight of prediction markets, including an earlier proposal to classify certain event contracts as swaps