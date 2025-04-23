Check Point Software Q1 profit tops estimates, sees no impact yet from tariffs

JERUSALEM :Check Point Software Technologies beat first-quarter profit expectations, boosted by sales gains in its AI-driven products to protect corporate networks from cyber threats, and said it has not yet seen an impact from global market volatility.

The Israeli-based network security company on Wednesday reported $2.21 per diluted share excluding one-off items for the January-March quarter, up 9 per cent from $2.04 a year earlier. Revenue grew 7 per cent to $638 million.

That beat the $2.19 a share on revenue of $636 million expected by analysts, LSEG data from Refinitiv showed.

Product and licence revenue rose 14 per cent to $114 million in the quarter, while security subscription revenue gained 10 per cent to $291 million.

Chief Executive Nadav Zafrir said the company has not seen any direct implications stemming from President Trump's global tariffs plan that has shaken world markets and raised fears of a trade war and weaker global growth.

"I want to be very prudent and careful to not assume that we know what's coming, because nobody does, obviously, and things are changing very, very fast, but we haven't seen any specific direct impact on supply chains or in demand as we look at the world right now," he told reporters after the results were issued.

Zafrir also said Check Point's plan to partner with fellow Israeli cybersecurity firm Wiz is on track despite a planned $32 billion purchase of Wiz by Google.

"Even after the integration into Google, we think that the open platform approach is the right approach," he said referring to the integration of Check Point and Google's software.

"We'll see how it goes forward, and perhaps it's an opportunity for us to get closer to Google afterwards."

Shares of Nasdaq-listed Check Point have slid 7 per cent in April but are up 14 per cent so far in 2025.