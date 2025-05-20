Chevron seeks big oil and gas blocks in Indonesia, regulator says

TANGERANG, Indonesia :U.S. oil major Chevron is interested in exploring and developing oil and gas assets in Indonesia with sizable reserves, Djoko Siswanto, chairman of its upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas, said on Tuesday.

Chevron is seeking blocks with potential reserves of around 15 trillion cubic feet of gas, Djoko said, adding that the company is currently in an early evaluation of some of those potential assets.

Indonesia will offer blocks in Bali or other parts of eastern Indonesia.

"We regularly engage with SKK Migas. However, as per our long-standing policy, we do not discuss the details of these engagements," Cameron Van Ast, a spokesperson for Chevron Asia Pacific, told Reuters by email, without providing further details.

Chevron exited Indonesia in 2023 when it divested its stakes in Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) after a change in the facility's design stalled development.

Located in the Makassar Strait off the island of Borneo, IDD consists of two projects, Bangka and Gendalo-Gehem, with combined recoverable gas resources of nearly 3 trillion cubic feet (Tcf).