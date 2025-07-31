Logo
Chile takes new steps to save endangered Darwin's frog
Chile takes new steps to save endangered Darwin's frog

An endangered Darwin's frog sits in a terrarium at the Chilean National Zoo, as the Chilean government launches a public-private program aimed at promoting its conservation, in Santiago, Chile July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
An endangered Darwin's frog hides in an ornamental plant in its terrarium at the Chilean National Zoo, as the Chilean government launches a public-private program aimed at promoting its conservation, in Santiago, Chile July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Valentina Arriagada, wildlife guard of the Chilean National Zoo, sprays water to maintain optimal humidity in the endangered Darwin's frog's terrarium, as the Chilean government launches a public-private program aimed at promoting its conservation, in Santiago, Chile July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Valentina Arriagada, wildlife guard of the Chilean National Zoo, checks the temperature in the terrarium where the endangered Darwin's frog is being held, as the Chilean government launches a public-private program aimed at promoting its conservation, in Santiago, Chile July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Valentina Arriagada, wildlife guard of the Chilean National Zoo, walks to the amphibian conservation area where the endangered Darwin's frog is kept, as the Chilean government launches a public-private program aimed at promoting its conservation, in Santiago, Chile July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
31 Jul 2025 07:09PM
SANTIAGO :Chile has launched a new effort to save the endangered Darwin's frog, a tiny amphibian with leaf-like skin whose males carry tadpoles within pouches in their mouths.

The initiative from the Chilean government's climate change and sustainability committee seeks to protect habitats and reproductive areas, including by working with private landowners.

The goal is to discover new populations, if possible, of Darwin's frog and substantially increase the area inhabited by current populations.

The frog, originally thought to be a single species, actually comprises two: the endangered Rhinoderma darwinii (Southern Darwin's frog) and the Rhinoderma rufum (Northern Darwin's frog), which is categorized as "critically endangered" and has already virtually disappeared.

The frog, which measures 3 cm (1.18 inches), was discovered in Chile's southern Chiloe islands by Charles Darwin during his 1834 trip around the world.  

Forest fires, climate change, invasive species and urbanization have hurt the humid forests of southern Chile and Argentina where the Darwin's frog typically lives.

Charif Tala, head of the Environment Ministry's Species Conservation Department, said the fragmentation of Chile's forests has caused the number of populations in Chile and Argentina to decline to 62. The monitoring of frog populations only began in recent years, the ministry said, after a dramatic decline.

Andres Valenzuela, director of a Chilean advocacy nonprofit called NGO Ranita de Darwin, said he hoped the initiative would bring more awareness of the frog's plight to  people throughout Chile. 

"We are very hopeful that this will allow us to improve conservation ... and that the people of our country will begin to appreciate these unique and important species we have in our native forests," Valenzuela said.

Source: Reuters
