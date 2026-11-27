SANTIAGO, Nov 27 : Chile's competition authority (FNE) asked the country's antitrust court on Friday to fine Apple about $80 million and order corrective measures for abusing its dominant position in the iOS operating system market.

• The regulator said the US technology firm has restricted competition in app distribution and in-app payments for digital goods on iOS since at least 2019

• The fine sought is equivalent to 30 per cent of sales from the product lines and services linked to the infringement during the period investigated, the FNE said on X

• "The FNE verified that Apple has prevented the sideloading of applications and alternative app stores from web browsers on iPhone devices, forcing developers and consumers to rely exclusively on the App Store," it said

• Apple argued the restrictions were necessary for security and privacy reasons, but the regulator found the measures were unnecessary and disproportionate

• The FNE wants the antitrust court to require Apple to allow third-party apps and app stores, alternative in-app billing, and payment buttons that send users to external payment systems without friction