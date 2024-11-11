Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chile's Codelco offers copper to Chinese clients at a premium of $89/t, sources say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chile's Codelco offers copper to Chinese clients at a premium of $89/t, sources say

Chile's Codelco offers copper to Chinese clients at a premium of $89/t, sources say

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, is seen at their headquarters in downtown Santiago, Chile March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File photo

11 Nov 2024 09:41PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Chile's state-owned copper producer Codelco has offered its refined copper output to Chinese clients at a premium of $89 per metric ton for 2025, largely unchanged from a year ago, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The copper premium, a fee on top of the London Metal Exchange prices charged to buyers, is a demand indicator for the metal widely used in power networks.

Codelco, the world's top copper miner has been struggling to lift output after hitting historic lows in the last two years.

It is expected to produce 1.325 million to 1.352 million tons of copper this year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement