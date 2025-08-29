China's factory activity seen shrinking again on soft demand, job woes: Reuters poll

BEIJING: China's factory activity likely contracted for a fifth straight month in August, with manufacturers awaiting more clarity on a trade deal with the US while a wobbly job market and a property crisis curb domestic demand, a Reuters poll showed.

The survey of 21 economists forecast the official purchasing managers' index (PMI) would edge up to 49.5, up from July's 49.3, remaining below the 50-point threshold that separates growth from contraction in activity. The data is due on Sunday.

This trifecta of problems - pressure on China's exports, a property slump squeezing household spending and rising job uncertainty - is just China's headline concerns, economists say. Extreme weather and cash-strapped local authorities are also putting Beijing's ambitious 2025 growth target of "around 5 per cent" in jeopardy.

The highest poll reading was 49.5, cited by more than half the respondents, while the Economist Intelligence Unit gave the lowest forecast of 49.0.

"The summer months tend to be the low point in the year, and this year there's additional pressure from extreme weather and production limitation," said Xu Tianchen, senior economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

"Activity should improve in September and October."

While July exports beat forecasts, the gain was supported by a low base and driven by a surge in shipments to Southeast Asia, as Chinese exporters scramble to grow market share there amid fears of losing access to the US, the world's top consumer market - a push some producers have called a "mad rat race".

Earlier this month, the US and China extended their tariff truce for another 90 days, locking in place levies of 30 per cent on Chinese imports and 10 per cent Chinese duties on US goods, but the uncertainty is eroding confidence on both sides of the Pacific.