China's July factory output, retail sales growth slump in blow to economic momentum

BEIJING: China's factory output growth slumped to an eight month low in July, while retail sales also slowed sharply, reinforcing the challenge confronting policymakers as they strive to shore up an economy in the face of soft demand at home and external risks.

The underwhelming data, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday (Aug 15), come as Chinese policymakers navigate pressure on multiple fronts ranging from US President Donald Trump's trade policies to insufficient demand and excessive competition in domestic market.

Industrial output grew 5.7 per cent year-on-year in July, the lowest reading since November 2024, and compared with a 6.8 per cent rise in June. It missed forecasts for a 5.9 per cent increase in a Reuters poll.

A temporary trade truce reached between China and the United States in mid-May, which was extended by another 90-days this week, has prevented US tariff rates on Chinese goods from reaching triple-digit levels. However, Chinese manufacturers' profits continue to take a hit from subdued demand and factory-gate deflation at home.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Data released earlier this month by the NBS showed that the producer price index fell 3.6 per cent year-on-year in July, matching the near two-year low recorded in June.

Beijing has recently stepped up policy measures and made pledges to prop up domestic consumption and curb excessive price competition, as authorities strive to lift economic growth towards the government's 2025 target of around 5 per cent.

Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, expanded 3.7 per cent in July, the slowest reading since December 2024, slowing from a 4.8 per cent rise in the previous month and missing forecasts of a 4.6 per cent gain.

Fixed asset investment grew 1.6 per cent in the first seven months of the year from the same period last year, compared with an expected 2.7 per cent rise. It had expanded 2.8 per cent in the first half.