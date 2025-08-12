China offers interest subsidies for loans to boost consumption

BEIJING: China will offer interest subsidies for businesses in eight consumer service sectors including catering and tourism, in a bid to support services consumption amid a slowing economy.

Eligible businesses can receive an interest subsidy of one percentage point on loans from 21 national banks, nine government departments, including the Ministry of Finance, said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 12).

The maximum loan amount eligible for the interest subsidy for a single entity could be as much as 1 million yuan (US$139,095), the statement said.

The move aims to reduce financing costs "for service industry operators" and boost the consumer market, it added.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Chinese economists and policy advisers have called for stepping up support for the country's burgeoning services sector to boost consumption, which top leaders made a priority this year to spur growth amid US tariff disputes.

The central government and provincial governments will bear 90 per cent and 10 per cent of the cost of the subsidy funds, respectively. The subsidy period would not exceed one year, it said. The preferential policy applies to loan contracts signed between Mar 16 and Dec 31 this year.