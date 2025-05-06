China's yuan ends at six-month high as carry trades unwind

SHANGHAI: China's yuan finished the domestic trading session at a six-month high against the dollar on Tuesday (May 6), underpinned by an unwinding of carry trades and a broader rush out of US assets and back into Asia.

The onshore yuan ended the domestic session at 7.2169 per dollar, the strongest such close since November 11, 2024 and up 0.76 per cent on the day.

The surge in the yuan comes alongside broad rallies in currencies of Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea as investors rush out of dollars and into home currencies. Hopes of a trade deal between the world's two largest economies have also lent support.

The offshore yuan, which remained open during the Labour Day holiday period, surged past the psychologically important 7.2 per dollar mark a day earlier to a level last seen in November. It last traded at 7.2160 as of 0900 GMT.

Analysts said the popular trading strategy of borrowing the yuan, the Taiwan dollar and other low-yielding currencies to fund higher yielding dollar assets was no longer profitable following recent dollar slides.

"As the strong dollar story reverses, more Chinese exporters may convert their foreign exchange receipts and deposits to the yuan in coming months," said Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis.

"The weaker dollar can provide a window of opportunity for the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to act more in monetary policy as the pressure on capital outflows will be less severe."