Chinese battery maker CATL reports faster profit growth in second quarter
FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo of the Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) during the listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong, China, May 20, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File photo

30 Jul 2025 08:00PM
BEIJING :Chinese electric vehicle battery giant CATL's net profit grew at a faster rate in the second quarter of 2025, even as it came under pressure from a bruising EV price war in its home market.

Net profit jumped 34 per cent from a year earlier to 16.5 billion yuan last quarter, accelerating from a 32.9 per cent rise in first-quarter profit, while revenue was up 8.3 per cent year-on-year to 94.2 billion yuan, against a 6.2 per cent increase in Q1, according to a stock filing on Wednesday.

For the first half of 2025, profit increased 33 per cent while revenue grew 7.3 per cent.

Source: Reuters
