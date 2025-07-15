Chinese carmaker Geely to pay $2.4 billion to take full control of Zeekr

Chinese automaker Geely Automobile will acquire the chunk of electric-vehicle maker Zeekr that it does not already own for $2.40 billion, the companies said in separate statements on Tuesday.

Geely is offering $2.687 for every share for the 892.7 million units it does not already own in Zeekr. The company currently holds around 62.8 per cent stake in Zeekr, according to a filing with the exchange.

The per American depositary share offer values Zeekr at $6.83 billion.

The deal comes months after Geely tried to privatise the electric vehicle maker, saying it wanted to consolidate its business to counter intensifying competition.