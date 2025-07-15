Logo
Chinese carmaker Geely to pay $2.4 billion to take full control of Zeekr
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Geely booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
The Zeekr logo is seen on an electric vehicle at an exhibition hall of the EV maker's factory in Cixi, Zhejiang province, China March 19, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
15 Jul 2025 06:07PM (Updated: 15 Jul 2025 06:37PM)
Chinese automaker Geely Automobile will acquire the chunk of electric-vehicle maker Zeekr that it does not already own for $2.40 billion, the companies said in separate statements on Tuesday.

Geely is offering $2.687 for every share for the 892.7 million units it does not already own in Zeekr. The company currently holds around 62.8 per cent stake in Zeekr, according to a filing with the exchange.

The per American depositary share offer values Zeekr at $6.83 billion.

The deal comes months after Geely tried to privatise the electric vehicle maker, saying it wanted to consolidate its business to counter intensifying competition.

Source: Reuters
