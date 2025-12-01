Logo
Chinese EV maker Zeekr launches in Germany with three models
FILE PHOTO: Workers build Zeekr 009 electric minivans at Zeekr's factory in Ningbo, China, April 20, 2025. REUTERS/Nick Carey/File Photo

01 Dec 2025 01:02PM
BERLIN, Dec 1 : The Geely-owned Chinese electric vehicle maker Zeekr will begin selling cars in Germany on Monday with three models priced from 37,990 euros ($44,065), specialist publication Elektroauto-News reported on Monday.

Chinese automakers are expanding in Europe, betting on their competitive pricing and advanced technology to break into a market traditionally dominated by European and American brands, amid a global shift towards electric vehicles.

Zeekr is focusing on premium retail customers, as well as medium-sized fleets, operators of extensive corporate fleets, and broadly positioned car rental companies, Zeekr's Europe CEO Lothar Schupet told Elektroauto-News.

"The demand is enormous. There are several DAX companies and large leasing companies waiting for our electric cars," he said, citing partnerships with BNP Paribas and Arval for corporate offers.

The company plans to expand into Spain, Italy, France and Britain during 2026, according to Elektroauto-News.

($1 = 0.8621 euros)

Source: Reuters
