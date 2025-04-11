Logo
Business

Chinese tea chain Chagee aims to raise $411 million in US IPO
Business

Chinese tea chain Chagee aims to raise $411 million in US IPO

Chinese tea chain Chagee aims to raise $411 million in US IPO

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Wall Street entrance in New York City, U.S., April 7, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

11 Apr 2025 01:47AM
Chinese tea chain Chagee said on Thursday it was aiming to raise as much as $411 million in its initial public offering in the United States.

Market volatility stemming from uncertainty over U.S. trade policy has tempered IPO market activity as companies adopt a wait-and-see approach before proceeding with their stock market debuts.    

Shanghai-based Chagee is offering nearly 14.7 million American depositary shares at a price range of $26 to $28 each.

Chagee will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol CHA.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and CICC are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Source: Reuters
