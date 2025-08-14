Cisco sees higher-than-expected quarterly revenue on increased networking gear demand

Cisco Systems forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as the artificial intelligence boom boosted demand for its networking equipment from cloud customers.

Enterprises such as Cisco have been benefiting as more businesses move workloads to cloud environments and modernize campus footprints to prepare for AI technologies.

"The AI infrastructure orders we received from webscale customers in fiscal 2025 were more than double our original target, indicating a massive opportunity ahead as we lead the required architectural shift and build the critical infrastructure needed for the AI era," CEO Chuck Robbins said in a statement.

Cisco's AI infrastructure orders exceeded $800 million in the fourth quarter, bringing the total for fiscal 2025 to more than $2 billion, Robbins said on a post-earnings call.

Cisco has not seen any pull-forward in demand for products, he added.

The company expects its revenue to be between $14.65 billion and $14.85 billion for the first quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $14.62 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Its revenue for the fourth quarter ended July 26 came in at $14.67 billion, compared with estimates of $14.62 billion.

Networking product orders grew in the double digits during the quarter, driven by webscale infrastructure, switching, enterprise routing, industrial IoT and servers.