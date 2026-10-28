Cloud security startup Upwind raises $400 million, valued at $3.8 billion

Oct 28 : Cloud security startup Upwind on Wednesday said it raised $400 million in a funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, valuing it at $3.8 billion.

Here are some more details:

• The startup was valued at about $900 million in a December 2024 raise of $100 million; its $250 million Series B funding nine months ago came without a disclosed valuation

• The latest round, which will fund product expansion, brings the company's total funding to over $800 million since its founding in 2022

• Existing investors including Greylock Partners, Cyberstarts, Craft Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Alta Park and TCV also participated, while Canapi Ventures joined as a new backer