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CNN signs multi-year AI partnership with Google
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CNN signs multi-year AI partnership with Google

CNN signs multi-year AI partnership with Google
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London, Britain, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo
16 Oct 2026 01:06AM (Updated: 16 Oct 2026 01:29AM)
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Oct 15 : Skydance's CNN said on Thursday it had agreed to a multi-year partnership with Google to explore how generative AI could help drive audience engagement across the network.

The deal marks the first partnership announced since Skydance's merger with Paramount, under CEO David Ellison, who has sought to position the media group as a technology-driven business.

As part of the deal, CNN will provide enhanced content rights for experimental features in Google's products.

"Google's innovation with generative AI has changed how people discover information and content, and now those tools will help us explore new ways to discover and engage audiences," said Sam Felix, CNN's senior vice president of strategic partnerships and business development.

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Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CNN said the deal is in line with its strategy to protect its intellectual property, adding that it has multiple commercial partnerships and ongoing discussions with other industry players.

The network operates television, streaming and digital news services worldwide, including CNN International and CNN Originals, as well as a direct-to-consumer subscription service and CNN Newsource.

Source: Reuters
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