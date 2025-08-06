Coca-Cola Europacific Partners tempers annual revenue forecast on Indonesia weakness

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners tempered its annual revenue forecast on Wednesday, citing softer demand in Indonesia due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The bottler, which operates across Western Europe, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand, said Southeast Asia volumes were hit by brand boycotts in Indonesia, a Muslim-majority country, in response to the conflict in Gaza.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners expects annual comparable revenue to be between 3 per cent and 4 per cent, compared with a prior forecast of about a 4 per cent rise.