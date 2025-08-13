CoinDesk owner Bullish prices IPO above range to raise over $1.1 billion

NEW YORK :Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange operator that counts billionaire Peter Thiel amongst its backers, said its U.S. initial public offering was priced above its indicated range at $37 per share.

The offering raised $1.11 billion for Bullish based on 30 million shares sold and valued the company at $5.41 billion.

Bullish was earlier aiming to price its offering between $32 and $33 per share.

The share sale comes as IPOs are bouncing back following a dry spell for U.S. equity capital markets that lasted for more than two years.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Stablecoin issuer Circle Internet upsized its initial IPO in early June on strong investor demand and its shares have increased more than 400 per cent since then. Shares of design software maker Figma surged 250 per cent in its market debut just over two weeks ago.

With its listing, Bullish joins a burgeoning list of crypto players that have tapped public markets this year, buoyed mainly by crypto-friendly regulations under the Trump administration.

In July, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a law to create a regulatory regime for dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies known as stablecoins, marking a huge win for crypto supporters who have long lobbied for such a regulatory framework in a bid to gain greater legitimacy for an industry that began in 2009 as a digital Wild West famed for its innovation and speculative chaos.

Bullish, which is led by former New York Stock Exchange president Tom Farley, operates an exchange that offers spot crypto trading, futures and derivatives trading, and also owns media outlet CoinDesk.

It is expected to start trading on NYSE under the ticker symbol "BLSH" on Wednesday.

Institutional investors including BlackRock and Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management have committed to buy upto $200 million worth of shares from Bullish's offering.

JPMorgan, Jefferies, and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the IPO.