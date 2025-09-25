Logo
Collins Aerospace working on restoring software for airlines hit by cyberattack
Collins Aerospace working on restoring software for airlines hit by cyberattack

FILE PHOTO: One of the offices of Collins Aerospace is shown in Chula Vista, California, U.S., June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

25 Sep 2025 06:42AM (Updated: 25 Sep 2025 07:07AM)
RTX subsidiary Collins Aerospace is working on restoring its onsite passenger processing software for airlines after a cyber "intrusion" disrupted operations, the company said on Wednesday.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Collins Aerospace experienced a disruption on September 19 to its MUSE system, an airport platform that supports passenger check-in, baggage processing and boarding operations at several European airports.

The ransomware attack knocked check-in systems offline and caused widespread travel disruptions. British police said on Wednesday they had arrested a man as part of their investigation into the incident.

Berlin airport, one of the affected sites, said it was struggling to restore its check-in and baggage handling systems, warning of further delays and cancellations on Wednesday.

The attack on Collins Aerospace is the latest in a series of cyber incidents in Europe with significant offline consequences.

Source: Reuters
