Logo
Logo

Business

Comcast to pay $1.5 million US fine after vendor data breach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Comcast to pay $1.5 million US fine after vendor data breach

Comcast to pay $1.5 million US fine after vendor data breach

The Comcast logo appears in this illustration taken August 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

25 Nov 2025 03:02AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :Comcast will pay a $1.5 million fine after a vendor breach exposed personal data from 237,000 current and former customers, the Federal Communications Commission said on Monday.

The FCC said a debt collector used by Comcast until 2022, Financial Business and Consumer Solutions, suffered a 2024 data breach that exposed personal information of Comcast internet, TV and home security customers.

As part of the FCC settlement, Comcast agreed to adopt a compliance plan that includes new vendor oversight practices related to customer privacy and information protection.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement