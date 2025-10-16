Logo
Logo

Business

Core Scientific's board asks shareholders to vote for CoreWeave deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Core Scientific's board asks shareholders to vote for CoreWeave deal

Core Scientific's board asks shareholders to vote for CoreWeave deal

A screen displays the company logo for CoreWeave, Inc., Nvidia-backed cloud services provider, during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market, in New York City, U.S., March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

16 Oct 2025 05:13AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Core Scientific's board urged its shareholders on Wednesday to vote for the company's proposed sale to CoreWeave.

CoreWeave announced its intention to buy Core Scientific in an all-stock deal valued at about $9 billion in July. The proposed deal faces opposition from the crypto miner's biggest shareholder, Two Seas Capital.

Core Scientific's board has "unanimously determined" that the deal represents the best alternative for all its stockholders, it said in an investor presentation on Wednesday.

CoreWeave provides access to data centers and Nvidia-powered AI chips to companies seeking to train large language models.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement