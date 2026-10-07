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Core Stack, Green Arrow plan €1 billion Italian data centre project
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Core Stack, Green Arrow plan €1 billion Italian data centre project

Core Stack, Green Arrow plan €1 billion Italian data centre project

FILE PHOTO: The entrance to a data center at the Datacenter Fastweb di via Caracciolo in Milan, Italy, September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo

07 Oct 2026 08:55PM
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Oct 7 : Core Stack, Lazzari Group's digital infrastructure business, and Green Arrow Capital will invest more than €1 billion ($1.12 billion) over the next four years to build 13 mid-size data centres in Italy, the two companies said on Wednesday.  

• The medium-sized data centres will be powered by renewable energy generated on-site.

• The companies said they expect to receive the required permits for the first two sites in the provinces of Cremona and Verona by the end of 2027 with operations due to launch in the first quarter of 2028.

• Following the more advanced projects in Italy's north and northeast, focus will move to the centre-south, the companies said.

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• Development of the data centres will rely on an entirely Italian supply chain, they said.

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

Source: Reuters
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