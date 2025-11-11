CoreWeave beats third-quarter revenue estimates on AI computing boom

AI cloud provider CoreWeave beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Monday, benefiting from surging demand for its computing infrastructure that powers artificial intelligence workloads.

CoreWeave has cemented its position as a key infrastructure partner for the biggest names in technology, landing a string of multibillion-dollar deals, including from Meta Platforms and OpenAI, that underscore the voracious appetite for AI-powering graphics processing units.

The company's third-quarter revenue more than doubled to $1.36 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.29 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The period reflected a phase of explosive growth for the company, marked by major new customer agreements. In September, it signed a $14 billion deal to provide AI infrastructure to Meta and expanded a pact with OpenAI for $6.5 billion. Its contract with the ChatGPT creator now exceeds $22 billion.

CoreWeave shares, however, were down less than 1 per cent in extended trading. The stock has been volatile since its debut earlier this year, as investors weighed massive contract wins against heavy spending and strategic setbacks.

The stock, initially priced at $40 per share in its IPO, has more than doubled in value as of Monday's close, valuing the company at more than $50 billion.

CoreWeave's aggressive expansion plans hit a snag in late October when crypto miner Core Scientific terminated a $9 billion all-stock merger agreement.

The company posted a loss of 22 cents per share, narrower than the $1.82 per share reported a year earlier. Adjusted third-quarter core profit of $838.1 million beat the estimate of $811.6 million.