Logo
Logo

Business

CoreWeave CEO notes strong backlog in memo to reassure staff over market scrutiny
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

CoreWeave CEO notes strong backlog in memo to reassure staff over market scrutiny

CoreWeave CEO notes strong backlog in memo to reassure staff over market scrutiny

FILE PHOTO: CoreWeave logo is seen in this illustration taken July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

15 Oct 2026 04:22AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 14 : CoreWeave CEO Mike Intrator said on Wednesday market can sometimes "misunderstand and act irrationally", with shares of the AI cloud-computing provider closing down around 15 per cent.

Here are some details:

• The company's deal backlog is large enough to more than support its debt obligations, Intrator told employees in a memo that was seen by Reuters

• Issues such as the difficulties and delays observed in the attempted IPOs and debt financings of some of CoreWeave's rivals "are bleeding into the narrative around CoreWeave", Intrator said in the memo

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• According to Bloomberg News, which first reported on the remarks earlier in the day, CoreWeave's bonds have plunged to levels that typically indicate distress

• CoreWeave's unsecured debt due in 2032 traded below 80 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, Bloomberg News said in a separate report citing Trace pricing data

• CoreWeave has reported revenue backlog of $104.2 billion in the second quarter, up from $99.4 billion in the first quarter

• On top of the backlog, the company said it had secured more than $25 billion of net new customer commitments in the third quarter

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement