CoreWeave signs $14 billion AI deal with Meta, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for CoreWeave, Inc., Nvidia-backed cloud services provider, during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market, in New York City, U.S., March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

30 Sep 2025 08:42PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2025 08:48PM)
CoreWeave has signed a $14 billion deal with Meta to supply computing power, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, underscoring the large costs of building out infrastructure to run and train large language models.

Shares of CoreWeave surged 9 per cent following the news.

As a part of the agreement, CoreWeave will provide the Facebook-parent access to Nvidia's latest GB300 systems, the report said, citing an interview with the data center operator's CEO Michael Intrator.

CoreWeave and Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters request' for comment.

Source: Reuters
