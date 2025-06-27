CoreWeave in talks to buy Core Scientific, WSJ reports

CoreWeave is in talks to buy Core Scientific, after the bitcoin miner rejected an earlier deal from the cloud provider last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Core Scientific rose about 8 per cent after the report, giving the company a market value of nearly $4 billion.

A deal could be finalized in the coming weeks, if the discussion doesn't hit a snag, the report said.

Core Scientific did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. CoreWeave declined to comment.

Core Scientific received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from CoreWeave in June last year to acquire all of the company's outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis for $1.02 billion, or $5.75 per share in cash.