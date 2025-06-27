Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Business

CoreWeave in talks to buy Core Scientific, WSJ reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

CoreWeave in talks to buy Core Scientific, WSJ reports

CoreWeave in talks to buy Core Scientific, WSJ reports

A screen displays the company logo for CoreWeave, Inc., Nvidia-backed cloud services provider, during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market, in New York City, U.S., March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

27 Jun 2025 12:39AM (Updated: 27 Jun 2025 12:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CoreWeave is in talks to buy Core Scientific, after the bitcoin miner rejected an earlier deal from the cloud provider last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Core Scientific rose about 8 per cent after the report, giving the company a market value of nearly $4 billion.

A deal could be finalized in the coming weeks, if the discussion doesn't hit a snag, the report said.

Core Scientific did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. CoreWeave declined to comment.

Core Scientific received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from CoreWeave in June last year to acquire all of the company's outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis for $1.02 billion, or $5.75 per share in cash.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement