Couche-Tard scraps US$47 billion bid for Japan's Seven & i

TOKYO: Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT) on Thursday (Jul 17) pulled its US$47 billion bid to buy Seven & i Holdings, citing a lack of constructive engagement by the Japanese retailer.

The surprise move ends what could have been the largest foreign takeover of a Japanese company as Circle K operator Couche-Tard sought to create a global convenience store giant by acquiring the company behind 7-Eleven.

"There has been no sincere or constructive engagement from Seven & i that would facilitate the advancement of any proposal, contrary to comments made publicly by Seven & i representatives," Couche-Tard said in a letter to its board of directors.

"Rather, you have engaged in a calculated campaign of obfuscation and delay, to the great detriment of Seven & i and its shareholders," the letter said.

Seven & i said in a statement that "while we are disappointed by ACT's decision, and disagree with their numerous mischaracterisations, we are not surprised".

Seven & i is widely seen as a test case for corporate Japan's openness to foreign takeovers. The withdrawal came after Nippon Steel was able to acquire US Steel in a contentious US$14.9 billion transaction.

Seven & i shares fell 9 per cent in morning trading in Tokyo.

"We are very disappointed in what appears to be a lack of willingness to engage from Seven & i," said Manoj Jain, co-founder and co-CIO of Hong Kong-based Maso Capital.

"We believe there is significant value to be realised in a combination and have expressed this view to the management and the board."