Cow tech startup becomes New Zealand's latest unicorn in $100 million fundraise

Agtech startup Halter has raised $100 million at a $1 billion valuation, making it one of New Zealand's rare unicorns as it ramps up U.S. expansion of its cattle management platform for dairy farmers.

The Series D funding was led by tech investment firm Bond and was joined by venture capital firm NewView along with existing backers Bessemer Venture Partners, DCVC, Blackbird, Icehouse Ventures and Promus Ventures, Halter said on Monday.

The dairy sector has emerged as a bright spot this year in an otherwise dour funding environment for agriculture tech startups as farmers rely more on automation to improve productivity.

Auckland-based Halter is tapping into that demand with its system of smart collars, connectivity towers and a mobile app that lets ranchers virtually fence, move and monitor their cattle using sound and vibration cues - promising better grazing efficiency and lower environmental impact.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Halter said it plans to use the new funds to expand in the U.S., where the company has been working with about 150 ranchers in 18 states.

"Over half of US ranchers and farmers are over 55, and rural labor shortages are severe," CEO and founder Craig Piggott said. "Halter enables smaller teams to manage herds more efficiently, without constant physical presence."

The U.S. farm industry has faced staffing crunches in recent months due to mass deportations ordered by the Trump administration, with industry groups warning about the impact on an industry that has long depended on immigrants.