Nov 20 : CrowdStrike is in talks to acquire cybersecurity provider and rival Zscaler amid consolidation in the security software sector, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The talks between the two companies are ongoing, the sources said. No deal is guaranteed, and the discussions could still end without an agreement, the people added.

Shares of Zscaler, which has a market capitalization of around $33.5 billion, jumped 17 per cent in after-hours trading on Friday. CrowdStrike shares fell 8 per cent.

A combination would create one of the world's largest pure-play cybersecurity providers as enterprise customers seek to reduce the number of security vendors they use, favoring providers that can deliver multiple products through a single relationship.

CrowdStrike and Zscaler did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

CrowdStrike's Falcon platform is widely used to secure endpoints such as laptops, servers and mobile devices, while Zscaler specializes in cloud-based network security services that help companies securely connect users to applications without relying on traditional corporate networks.

Founded in 2011 by Chief Executive George Kurtz, CrowdStrike has grown into one of the world's largest cybersecurity companies, helping organizations detect and respond to cyber threats through its cloud-native software platform.

The Austin, Texas-based company has expanded beyond endpoint protection through acquisitions and internal development into areas including cloud, identity and threat intelligence security.

The deal would address one of CrowdStrike's biggest gaps in network security and help it compete more directly with platform providers such as Palo Alto Networks.