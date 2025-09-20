Logo
Logo

Business

Crypto custody startup BitGo files for US IPO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Crypto custody startup BitGo files for US IPO

Crypto custody startup BitGo files for US IPO

FILE PHOTO: U.S. flags hang on the building of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump won the presidential election, in New York City, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

20 Sep 2025 04:59AM (Updated: 20 Sep 2025 05:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Crypto custody startup BitGo on Friday made public its paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States.

The U.S. IPO market is seeing renewed momentum, with crypto firms drawing strong investor interest after tariff uncertainty dampened listings earlier this year.

Founded in 2013, BitGo is one of the largest crypto custody firms in the United States. It stores and protects digital assets for clients, a role that has gained importance as institutional interest in crypto grows.

BitGo intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BTGO".

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement