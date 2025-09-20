Crypto custody startup BitGo files for US IPO

Crypto custody startup BitGo on Friday made public its paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States.

The U.S. IPO market is seeing renewed momentum, with crypto firms drawing strong investor interest after tariff uncertainty dampened listings earlier this year.

Founded in 2013, BitGo is one of the largest crypto custody firms in the United States. It stores and protects digital assets for clients, a role that has gained importance as institutional interest in crypto grows.

BitGo intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BTGO".

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.