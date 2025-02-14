Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Crypto firm Tether buys minority stake in Juventus soccer club
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Crypto firm Tether buys minority stake in Juventus soccer club

Crypto firm Tether buys minority stake in Juventus soccer club

Juventus' supporters wave a giant Italian flag with the club's logo during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Palermo at the Juventus stadium in Turin May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (ITALY - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO SPORT SOCCER)

14 Feb 2025 10:20PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2025 10:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Crypto currency firm Tether Investment said on Friday it had become a minority shareholder in Italian Serie A soccer club Juventus, without disclosing the size of its stake.

In a statement published on its website, Tether said the investment in the Milan-listed club had a "strategic" nature.

"Tether will be a pioneer in merging new technologies, such as digital assets, AI, and biotech, with the well-established sports industry to drive change globally", said Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino.

Turin-based Juventus is controlled by Italy's Agnelli family through their investment company Exor, which was not immediately available for comment.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement