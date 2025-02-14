Crypto firm Tether buys minority stake in Juventus soccer club

MILAN : Crypto currency firm Tether Investment said on Friday it had become a minority shareholder in Italian Serie A soccer club Juventus, without disclosing the size of its stake.

In a statement published on its website, Tether said the investment in the Milan-listed club had a "strategic" nature.

"Tether will be a pioneer in merging new technologies, such as digital assets, AI, and biotech, with the well-established sports industry to drive change globally", said Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino.

Turin-based Juventus is controlled by Italy's Agnelli family through their investment company Exor, which was not immediately available for comment.