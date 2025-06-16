Logo
Crypto group Tron to go public in US via reverse-merger with SRM
Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in front of displayed Tron logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

16 Jun 2025 08:49PM
Hong Kong-based crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun's blockchain group Tron will go public in the United States in a reverse merger with SRM Entertainment, the companies said on Monday.

Source: Reuters
