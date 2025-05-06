Czech court halts nuclear plant signing with KHNP after last-minute appeal

PRAGUE :A Czech court has blocked a subsidiary of the country's main electricity firm CEZ from signing an at least $18 billion contract with South Korea's KHNP to build a new nuclear power plant until it handles a complaint filed by the losing bidder EDF of France, the court said on Tuesday.

EDF filed a complaint against the Czech competition regulator UOHS last week when it rejected its appeals over a tender to pick a supplier of two nuclear reactors. The Czech government, which has a majority stake in CEZ, had scheduled a contract signing with KHNP for Wednesday.

"If the contract were concluded, the French bidder would inadvertently lose the possibility to win the public contract, even if the court rules in its favour in litigation," the Brno Regional Court said in a statement.

The decision can be appealed at the Supreme Administrative Court, it said.

Last year, CEZ picked KHNP to build two 1,000-megawatt units to expand its Dukovany nuclear power plant. Last week, the government agreed to take an 80 per cent stake in CEZ subsidiary EDU II which was set up to build the new units, to alleviate the financial burden on CEZ.

UOHS said it stood by its decisions which threw out EDF's complaint against the tender.

"This is a procedural decision. It does not indicate how the court will rule in the merit of the case," an UOHS spokesperson told Reuters. "We believe our decisions were correct."

CEZ said earlier on Tuesday it insisted the tender ran under fair conditions, KHNP's offer was more favourable than EDF's, and it would seek damages if courts rule in favour of its selection.