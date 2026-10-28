Dassault Systèmes raises 2026 targets

Oct 28 - Software maker Dassault Systèmes on Wednesday raised its 2026 revenue and margin targets after its third-quarter revenue rose 5 per cent to €1.55 billion ($1.73 billion).

The upgrade, the French software group’s first in two years, signals that a slowdown dating back to 2023 may have bottomed out.

Dassault now expects revenue to grow 4-5 per cent this year, up from the previous view of 3-5 per cent, and it has lifted its operating margin target to 32.5-32.7 per cent from 32.2-32.6 per cent.

Revenue growth has been accelerating each quarter in 2026, from 3 per cent in the January-March period to 5 per cent in July-September, Chief Financial Officer Rouven Bergmann said in a call with analysts.

The group's operating earnings grew 10 per cent to €490 million in the quarter, lifting the margin to 31.6 per cent from 30.1 per cent a year ago.

The company, which completed its $1.8 billion purchase of life-sciences software maker ArisGlobal in September, said the deal would add two percentage points to its fourth-quarter growth forecast of 5-8 per cent.

For 2027, ArisGlobal is projected to grow in double digits, Bergmann said.

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