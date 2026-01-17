Database management firm ClickHouse valued at $15 billion amid AI boom

Jan 16 : Database management company ClickHouse was valued at $15 billion in its latest funding round , Chief Executive Aaron Katz said on Friday, as investors placed a fresh bet on companies riding the AI boom.

The company raised $400 million in a series D round led by Dragoneer Investment Group with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, GIC, Index Ventures, and Khosla Ventures, among others.

Investor appetite for data infrastructure remains strong as companies race to deploy AI tools, driving demand for real-time analytics software providers such as ClickHouse that help manage soaring data volumes and performance needs.

Last month, Databricks, which provides a software platform that helps firms manage large amounts of data and build their own AI models, raised more than $4 billion at a valuation of $134 billion.

ClickHouse also announced the acquisition of Langfuse, an open-source platform that helps create, test and monitor large language model applications. The company said it plans to expand its product offering and global footprint.

LLMs are artificial intelligence systems trained on massive amounts of data to understand and generate human-like language.

Founded in 2009, ClickHouse, whose customers include Meta, Cursor, Sony, and Tesla, develops open-source database software for real-time analytics.

Its cloud service helps companies quickly analyze large amounts of data for products, monitoring systems and AI-driven applications.