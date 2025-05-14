Logo
Business

Databricks to buy startup Neon for $1 billion
Databricks to buy startup Neon for $1 billion

Databricks logo is seen in this illustration taken December 17, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

14 May 2025 05:47PM (Updated: 14 May 2025 06:11PM)
Databricks said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy database startup Neon in a deal valued at about $1 billion, as the data analytics company aims to bolster its capabilities in AI-powered data management.

San Francisco-based Databricks said the deal address a challenge businesses face when deploying AI agents, specifically the speed at which they can link up the necessary data to run their services.

Databricks, which secured a $62 billion valuation after raising a whopping $10 billion last year, offers a platform designed to help users ingest, analyze and build artificial intelligence applications using complex data from various sources.

Source: Reuters
