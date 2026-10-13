Dating app Bumble in advanced talks to go private at $1 billion valuation, source says

Oct 12 : Bumble is in advanced talks to be taken private by Ithaca Holdings in a deal that values the dating app operator at roughly $1 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Shares of Bumble rose around 52 per cent to $3.86. Reuters exclusively reported earlier this year that Bumble is exploring a sale amid slowing growth in the online dating ​sector.

Bumble and Ithaca Holdings did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

As of Friday's close, Bumble had a market valuation of roughly $389 million. Shares of the company, based in Austin, Texas, had fallen nearly 29 per cent this year.

Bumble and larger rival Match Group, which owns Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid, have been under pressure in a crowded market grappling with weaker user engagement, particularly from younger Gen Z users tired of endless swiping.

Founded in 2014 by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble pioneered the "women-first" approach to online dating.

Under Wolfe Herd, who returned to the CEO role in March 2025 after stepping down in January 2024, Bumble is overhauling its dating app with AI-powered features and new ways for users to connect as it seeks to revive growth.