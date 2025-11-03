David Cote-backed CompoSecure to make $5 billion bid for Husky Technologies, WSJ says

Fintech firm CompoSecure, backed by former Honeywell CEO David Cote, is set to buy Husky Technologies from Platinum Equity for roughly $5 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The Husky deal will be partly funded by a roughly $2 billion PIPE, or private investment in public equity, that is expected to be offered at $18.50 per share of CompoSecure common stock, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Founded in 1953, Husky delivers injection molding systems and services to the plastics industry, with more than 4,300 employees in 35 locations worldwide, according to its website. Platinum bought Husky from Berkshire Partners and Omers Private Equity for about $4 billion in 2018.

Fintech firm CompoSecure, founded in 2000, is a maker of metal cards. It serves more than 150 payment card programs.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Last year, an investment firm led by Cote and former Goldman Sachs executive Tom Knott acquired a majority stake in CompoSecure, with Cote becoming executive chairman after the deal closed.

Cote's family office already holds around $1.1 billion invested in CompoSecure that will be incorporated into the deal, and Platinum will roll over about $1 billion to keep a little less than a 20 per cent stake in the combined business, the report said.

CompoSecure, Husky Technologies and Platinum Equity did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.