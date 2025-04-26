Logo
Business

DeepMind UK staff plan to unionise and challenge deals with Israel links, FT reports
DeepMind UK staff plan to unionise and challenge deals with Israel links, FT reports

FILE PHOTO: A person walks past the logo of Google DeepMind UK, at the corporate office, in London, Britain, October 9, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

26 Apr 2025 08:59PM
Google DeepMind staff in Britain plan to unionise to challenge the company's decision to sell its artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to defence groups with ties to the Israeli government, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

About 300 London-based staff of Google DeepMind have been seeking to join the Communication Workers Union (CWU) in recent weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google, Google DeepMind, and the CWU did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Media reports that suggest Google is selling its cloud services and AI technology to the Israeli Ministry of Defence have caused disquiet among employees, according to the report.

Google has run into trouble previously regarding its connections to Israel when it dismissed 28 employees last year who protested against the tech giant's cloud contract with the Israeli government.

Source: Reuters
